Robert R. "Bob" Ropa
Ropa, Robert "Bob" R.

Robert "Bob" R. Ropa, age 70, of Orland Park, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Bob was a proud Eagle Scout and an avid collector of coins and stamps. He was preceded in death by his parents, Casey and Helen (nee Dziedzic) Ropa; and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Bob is survived by many cherished friends and loved ones who will miss him dearly.

There will be a visitation held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT, with a chapel service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, donations to P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park www.pawstinleypark.org would be appreciated.

Friends and relatives are invited to sign the guestbook at www.oneilfuneralhome.com.Masks and social distancing are required for all services.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
JUL
8
Service
12:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
