Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3847 Prairie Avenue
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-0214
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3847 Prairie Avenue
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3847 Prairie Avenue
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Robert Palis Obituary
Palis, Robert L. Age 97, of Hot Springs Village, AR, formerly of Aurora, Berwyn and Forest Park, U.S. Navy WWII Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Claire (nee Wheeler); loving father of Pamela (Patrick) Palis-Kalisz, Carol Vance-Crow and the late Edith Holden; cherished grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle to many. Funeral Friday, January 31, 2020, 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home, 3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield. Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery, Chapel of Eternal Light. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. Info: (708) 485-0214.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 29, 2020
