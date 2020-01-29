|
Palis, Robert L. Age 97, of Hot Springs Village, AR, formerly of Aurora, Berwyn and Forest Park, U.S. Navy WWII Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Claire (nee Wheeler); loving father of Pamela (Patrick) Palis-Kalisz, Carol Vance-Crow and the late Edith Holden; cherished grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle to many. Funeral Friday, January 31, 2020, 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home, 3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield. Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery, Chapel of Eternal Light. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. Info: (708) 485-0214.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 29, 2020