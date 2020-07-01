Robert P. Kasper
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kasper, Robert P. Age 85, beloved husband of the late Johanna; cherished brother of Edward, Rose Marie, and Barbara Jean; and loving uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and 12 brothers and sisters. Visitation Thursday July 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kolbus John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago, IL 60656. Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Kolbus-John V. May
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Kolbus-John V. May
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kolbus-John V. May
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved