Ohm, Robert B. Age 91, beloved husband of the late Ruth; loving father of Cathy (the late Richard) Fredericksen; cherished grandfather of David and Jeffrey; dear brother of Jane (Karl) Wentzel; special grandpa and great-grandpa of John (Meghan), Bridget and Grace Curry, Catherine (Edward), Michael, Richard, Madelin, Robert and John Hansen, Michael (Kelly), Michael and Shannon Curry; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at Kolbus - John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave, Chicago. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to the Anti-Cruelty Society at anticruelty.org.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 28, 2020