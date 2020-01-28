Home

Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
Robert Ohm
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
1928 - 2020
Robert Ohm Obituary
Ohm, Robert B. Age 91, beloved husband of the late Ruth; loving father of Cathy (the late Richard) Fredericksen; cherished grandfather of David and Jeffrey; dear brother of Jane (Karl) Wentzel; special grandpa and great-grandpa of John (Meghan), Bridget and Grace Curry, Catherine (Edward), Michael, Richard, Madelin, Robert and John Hansen, Michael (Kelly), Michael and Shannon Curry; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at Kolbus - John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave, Chicago. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to the Anti-Cruelty Society at anticruelty.org.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 28, 2020
