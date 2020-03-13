|
|
Oganovich, Robert M. "Bob" Age 81, late of Munster, IN, and formerly of Vets Park, passed away on March 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Georgene "Genie" for 58 years; loving father of Bobby "Big Man" (Nanette) Oganovich and Steven (Patty) Oganovich; devoted grandfather of Isabella, Kailyn, Petra and Brandon Oganovich; dear son of the late John and late Ann Oganovich; dearest brother of Joanne (Jeff) Woods and late Agnes (late Earl) Houze; fond brother-in-law of Edward (Mary Lou) Chartrand and late Susan (late Joe) Neary; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Retired employee of the City of Chicago. Longtime 10th Ward Precinct Captain. Robert loved fishing, bowling, baseball and extra crispy fries. Bob will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until time of "Celebration of Life Services" at 4:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL 60617. Cemetery private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the in Robert's name would be appreciated. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2020