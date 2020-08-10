Rosenman, Robert O.
Robert O. Rosenman, 89. Beloved husband for 56 years of Harriet Rosenman nee Katz. Loving father of Dr. Marc Rosenman, Andrew (Diana Dahl) Rosenman and Pamela (Jason) Risdon. Proud and adored Zayde who loved reading to his grandsons, Jake and Evan. Cherished son of the late David and the late Rose Rosenman. To keep everyone safe and healthy, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AIM at Melanoma Foundation, 5729 Lebanon Road, Suite 144-305, Frisco, TX, 75034, www.aimatmelanoma.org
