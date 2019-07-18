|
|
O'Brien, Robert J. Age 68. Beloved husband of Debra (nee Szatkowski); loving father of Robert (Barbara), Michael (Mary), Elizabeth (Ryan) and Kimberly; cherished grandfather of Michael, Jamie and Connor; dearest brother of Michael (Cindy), Daniel (Tina), Timothy (Dorretta), George (Cathy), Edmond, the late Patrick (the late Ola) and the late John; dear uncle and friend to many. Proud member of Tile Setter Union Local 21 for 42 years. Visitation, Friday, July 19, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago to St. Robert Bellarmine Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For information, call 773-736-2300 or visit www.lawrencefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 18, 2019