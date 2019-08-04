Home

Nicholson, Robert F. "Bobby" 69, of Chicago, died expectedly on August 2, 2019. Survived by his partner, David Liechty; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless friends. Preceded in death by his parents, John Nicholson and Mary Nicholson (nee McKenzie); and his siblings, Therese Hadel, Babe Dalton, John Nicholson, Jr. and James Nicholson. Bobby's passions included music, theater, travel, softball and everything Cubs and Bears. He will be dearly remembered for entertaining friends with his quick wit. Service info to follow: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com, (773) 472-6300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 4, 2019
