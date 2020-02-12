Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
10731 W. 131st St.
Orland Park, IL
Nelson, Robert E. Age 89, retired CPD, loving husband of the late Jean; proud father of David (Kathy), Steven (Laura), and Lynn (Andy CFD); cherished grandpa of Brandon, Daniel, Maureen, Brittany, Eric, Patrick, Robert, Adrienne and David; loving great-grandfather of Brody; dear brother of Violet and the late Fred; fond uncle to his nieces and nephews and beloved friend to many who will be deeply missed. Dedicated public servant for the Chicago Police Department for 32 years and proud Korean War Veteran. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral, Friday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St., Orland Park. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607. For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 12, 2020
