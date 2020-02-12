|
Nelson, Robert E. Age 89, retired CPD, loving husband of the late Jean; proud father of David (Kathy), Steven (Laura), and Lynn (Andy CFD); cherished grandpa of Brandon, Daniel, Maureen, Brittany, Eric, Patrick, Robert, Adrienne and David; loving great-grandfather of Brody; dear brother of Violet and the late Fred; fond uncle to his nieces and nephews and beloved friend to many who will be deeply missed. Dedicated public servant for the Chicago Police Department for 32 years and proud Korean War Veteran. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral, Friday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St., Orland Park. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607. For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 12, 2020