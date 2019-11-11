Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 561-6874
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nakazawa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Nakazawa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Nakazawa Obituary
Nakazawa, Robert T. Age 98, WWII U.S. Army Veteran, died comfortably at home on Friday, November 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nobuko "Nobby". Longtime resident of Chicago who is survived by friends and fans of the Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Chicago. Memorial visitation Tuesday, November 12, 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service 12 Noon at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago. Interment will take place privately in Montrose Cemetery, Chicago. Info. (773) 561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Drake & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -