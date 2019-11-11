|
Nakazawa, Robert T. Age 98, WWII U.S. Army Veteran, died comfortably at home on Friday, November 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nobuko "Nobby". Longtime resident of Chicago who is survived by friends and fans of the Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Chicago. Memorial visitation Tuesday, November 12, 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service 12 Noon at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago. Interment will take place privately in Montrose Cemetery, Chicago. Info. (773) 561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 11, 2019