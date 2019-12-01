Home

Robert Moran Jr. Obituary
Moran, Jr., Robert "Bugs" F. Beloved son of the late Patricia (Hassett) and Robert F. Moran, Sr.; loving brother of Thomas P., William L. (Katheryne), and James D. (Kathleen) Moran; proud uncle of Ryan, Maggie, Matthew, Andrew and Emma. Bugs was an ardent Cubs, Bears, Blue Demons and all things Chicago sports fan. Bugs was a proud 1974 graduate of Fenwick H.S. and 1978 graduate of DePaul University. Bugs also earned a master's degree in history from DePaul. He a was bibliophile, audiophile and John Waynephile. He had an unbridled thirst for knowledge and a towering intellect. His dry wit and keen sense of humor will be deeply missed. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Kevin Cullinane, to the many friends and family that came to visit Bugs in his final days and to the extraordinary staff at the Loyola University Medical Center for their compassionate care and attention. Bob, you left us too soon. We will laugh in your memory and may God hold you in the palm of His hand until we meet again, brother! A memorial service for Bugs is being planned for January 2020. For further information, please contact Olson, Burke, Sullivan Funeral & Cremation Center, (773) 774-3333.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 1, 2019
