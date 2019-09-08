Home

Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
(708) 447-2500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
Robert Miller Obituary
Miller, Robert W. Age 67, of Berwyn. Loving son of the late Elmer and the late Georgia (nee Curtis) Miller; fond brother of the late John E. Miller; beloved uncle of Sandra (Wayne Thackston, fiancé) Miller and the late John Nicolas Miller; lifelong companion of Luanne Petrarca; and dear friend of Ron and Vera Macchia and Bud and Nancy Yirsa. Funeral Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 8, 2019
