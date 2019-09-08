|
|
Miller, Robert W. Age 67, of Berwyn. Loving son of the late Elmer and the late Georgia (nee Curtis) Miller; fond brother of the late John E. Miller; beloved uncle of Sandra (Wayne Thackston, fiancé) Miller and the late John Nicolas Miller; lifelong companion of Luanne Petrarca; and dear friend of Ron and Vera Macchia and Bud and Nancy Yirsa. Funeral Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 8, 2019