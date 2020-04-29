Robert Mayer
Mayer, Robert M. Age 72, US Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Veteran of the Vietnam War, at rest April 22, 2020. Beloved husband of 47 years to Janet (nee Norling); loving father of the late John Kosmos and the late Damon Mayer, father of Rochelle Kosmos, Cheryl (Calumet City FD) (Grace Maria) Mayer, and Michael (Waukegan PD) Mayer; cherished grandfather of Shannon, Christina, Alyssa, Gianna, Jordan, Brandon, and Justin; dear great-grandfather of Grace and Jeremiah; fond brother of Lora Maxwell. Visitation Friday and Saturday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. A Celebration of Life, in honor of Robert with full Military Honors, will take place at a later date. For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 29, 2020.
Sir,
Thank you for your service to our country in the Navy and during your tour in Vietnam.
May God now invite you into His kingdom for your ultimate... "Welcome Home."
Al Piantkowski, Chicago Police Sgt., ret.
Thinking of the family and wishing them comfort and peace
