Mayer, Robert M. Age 72, US Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Veteran of the Vietnam War, at rest April 22, 2020. Beloved husband of 47 years to Janet (nee Norling); loving father of the late John Kosmos and the late Damon Mayer, father of Rochelle Kosmos, Cheryl (Calumet City FD) (Grace Maria) Mayer, and Michael (Waukegan PD) Mayer; cherished grandfather of Shannon, Christina, Alyssa, Gianna, Jordan, Brandon, and Justin; dear great-grandfather of Grace and Jeremiah; fond brother of Lora Maxwell. Visitation Friday and Saturday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. A Celebration of Life, in honor of Robert with full Military Honors, will take place at a later date. For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com