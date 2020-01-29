Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Martinec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Martinec

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Martinec Obituary
Martinec, Robert A. Age 86, of Oak Forest, passed away on January 26, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend for 61 years of Mae (nee Blaha) Martinec; son of the late Anton and Marie Martinec; brother of the late Beverly (John) Zabran; father of Susan (Rick) Rager and estranged daughter, Marianne Kurzweil; grandfather of Clarissa (Rob) Slowik and great-grandfather of Penelope Slowik. Robert was a Past Master twice, Secretary for 15 years and a Life Member of the Tinley Park Masonic Lodge No. 810 A.F. & A.M. and a member of the Grand Order of the Sword of Bunker Hill. He was a Past Patron of Starlite Chapter No. 1 and Damascus Chapter 744, O.E.S., Past Advisor of Vesta Conclave No. 33 O.T.K. and Past Assoc. Bethel Guardian of Bethel No. 29, I.O.J.D. Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. He was an I.B.E.W. member for 65 years and a member of the Electrical Craftsmen Club No. 1. Visitation Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 South Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, IL from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a Job's Daughters Living Cross Service by Bethel 48 at 7:00 p.m., an Eastern Star Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m. and a Masonic Funeral Service at 8:00 p.m. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -