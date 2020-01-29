|
Martinec, Robert A. Age 86, of Oak Forest, passed away on January 26, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend for 61 years of Mae (nee Blaha) Martinec; son of the late Anton and Marie Martinec; brother of the late Beverly (John) Zabran; father of Susan (Rick) Rager and estranged daughter, Marianne Kurzweil; grandfather of Clarissa (Rob) Slowik and great-grandfather of Penelope Slowik. Robert was a Past Master twice, Secretary for 15 years and a Life Member of the Tinley Park Masonic Lodge No. 810 A.F. & A.M. and a member of the Grand Order of the Sword of Bunker Hill. He was a Past Patron of Starlite Chapter No. 1 and Damascus Chapter 744, O.E.S., Past Advisor of Vesta Conclave No. 33 O.T.K. and Past Assoc. Bethel Guardian of Bethel No. 29, I.O.J.D. Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. He was an I.B.E.W. member for 65 years and a member of the Electrical Craftsmen Club No. 1. Visitation Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 South Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, IL from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a Job's Daughters Living Cross Service by Bethel 48 at 7:00 p.m., an Eastern Star Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m. and a Masonic Funeral Service at 8:00 p.m. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 29, 2020