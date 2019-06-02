|
Margelewski, Robert "Bobby" Age 67. Retired Sergeant, C.P.D. Former husband of the late Cheryl Todde; beloved son of the late John and Virginia; dear brother of Michael (Pam), Thomas (the late Lori), John (Cathy), Gregory (Marla), Mary, Nancy (Richard) Ringler, and the late Raymond; fond uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many. Visitation Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS), 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services begin on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the Funeral Home, and will proceed to St. Eugene Church. Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Committal Service to follow at the Acacia Park Cemetery. cumberlandchapels.com. or (708) 456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 2, 2019