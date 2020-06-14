Reverend Robert Mallonee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mallonee, SVD, Reverend Robert Fr. Robert Mallonee SVD, 83, passed away June 11, 2020. Loving son of the late John Mallonee and Mary M. Morin (Burton Brown). Resurrection Mass will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Word Residence. Attendance at the Mass will be strictly limited to Techny Residents. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Techny. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Mallonee's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 847-998-1020. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Divine Word Residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved