Robert M. Szalacha
Szalacha , Robert M.

Robert M. Szalacha, 85, and his wife, Carol M. Szalacha, 78, tragically died in their home Thanksgiving night, November 26, 2020 in a house fire.

Their 36 year marriage was a wonderful partnership and friendship. Bob, a Korean War veteran who worked as a salesman for Engineered Lighting for most of his career, was always ready with a joke or a story to share. Carol was the envy of the neighborhood with her beautiful gardens and served as President of the Old Irving Park Garden Club. She was also a member of the Old Irving Park Historical Society. They cherished their time with family and friends, especially around the holidays.

They are survived by Robert's five children, Laura Szalacha (Usha), Paula Patrick (Joe), Jeffrey Szalacha, Dawn Spiewak and Pamela Szalacha (Debbie) as well as Carol's sister Susan Culotta (John) and Carol's two daughters Debbie Leptich Vaughn and Linda Leptich.

Bob and Carol shared 11 grandchildren: Evan Patrick, Vernon Szalacha (Mariana), Justin Szalacha, Christopher Szalacha, Erich Spiewak, Lucas Spiewak, Cole Spiewak, Kelly Vaughn, Brian Vaughn (Sara), Corey Vaughn (Lynde), Shawn Wolfgram and one great grandchild Grayson Vaughn.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, a military burial with honors is anticipated later in 2021. Both Bob and Carol will be laid to rest together at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
To the Szalacha Family: we send our deepest sympathy to all the family. We were with them at a few gatherings through the years and will remember them always.
Judy and Rich Kobylski
Friend
