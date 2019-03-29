|
Long, Robert W. Age 84, at restMarch 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Bruzek); loving father of Jeffrey (Bridget), Natalie (John) Crumback, and Suzanne Verhaeren; cherished grandfather of Erin Long and Nicole, Heather, and William Jasmont. Memorial VisitationSaturday, March 30, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111thSt., Chicago Ridge.All services will conclude at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453 or Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. For funeral information, call(708) 422-2700or visit www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2019