Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Robert Long


1934 - 2019 Obituary
Robert Long Obituary
Long, Robert W. Age 84, at restMarch 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Bruzek); loving father of Jeffrey (Bridget), Natalie (John) Crumback, and Suzanne Verhaeren; cherished grandfather of Erin Long and Nicole, Heather, and William Jasmont. Memorial VisitationSaturday, March 30, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111thSt., Chicago Ridge.All services will conclude at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453 or Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. For funeral information, call(708) 422-2700or visit www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2019
