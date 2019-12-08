|
|
Lindenmuth, Mr. Robert M. Beloved husband of 48 years to the late Janet Mary (nee Sieg); loving father of Charles (Cynthia) and Fred (Kathryn); proud grandfather of Rachel (Jeremy) Mann, Robert, Thomas (Jordanne) and Christopher (Christen); great- grandfather of Marleena and Harrison; loving brother of Thomas (Lydia), Noel and Sherry Jafferi; uncle to many. Robert was employed by the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad and Union Pacific for 42 years before retiring in 1995 as Manager of Testing, Operating Department. Also a member of the C&NW veterans association. Robert was a proud member of the United States Army Reserve for 26 years, retiring in 1982 as Sergeant Major, 478th Personnel Service Company, 416th Engineer Command, member of the 416th Encom Association. Fellow Robert has been a long-standing member of Loyal Order of Moose since 1966 and served as Governor at the former River Grove Lodge #378, River Grove, IL and a current member of Glendale, AZ Lodge #2243. Memorial visitation Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL. Funeral Mass Friday, December 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. William Parish, 2600 N. Sayre Ave., Chicago, IL. Burial following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Info, 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 8, 2019