Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Florian Church
13145 S. Houston Ave.
Chicago, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Florian Church
13145 S. Houston Ave.,
Chicago, IL
Konecek, Robert C. Age 85, late of Hegewisch. Passed away June 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Kendra) for 62 years; loving father of Linda (Chet) Michna, Bob (Nancy) Konecek, and Laura (Alan) Garven; cherished grandfather of Sarah, Nicole, Matt (Rebecca), Chet (Megan), and Becky; devoted great-grandfather of Graham and Grayson. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Vladimir and Elizabeth Konecek; brother, Jim Konecek; sister, Betty Perich; and granddaughter, Rachel. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as an MP in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He retired after 39 years of dedicated service from Illinois Bell/AT&T. Bob was a member of the American Legion Post # 272 and Pioneers of Illinois Bell. Memorial Visitation Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., DIRECTLY at St. Florian Church, 13145 S. Houston Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. For more information, please call (773) 731-2749 or visit www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019
