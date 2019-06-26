|
Konecek, Robert C. Age 85, late of Hegewisch. Passed away June 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Kendra) for 62 years; loving father of Linda (Chet) Michna, Bob (Nancy) Konecek, and Laura (Alan) Garven; cherished grandfather of Sarah, Nicole, Matt (Rebecca), Chet (Megan), and Becky; devoted great-grandfather of Graham and Grayson. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Vladimir and Elizabeth Konecek; brother, Jim Konecek; sister, Betty Perich; and granddaughter, Rachel. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as an MP in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He retired after 39 years of dedicated service from Illinois Bell/AT&T. Bob was a member of the American Legion Post # 272 and Pioneers of Illinois Bell. Memorial Visitation Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., DIRECTLY at St. Florian Church, 13145 S. Houston Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. For more information, please call (773) 731-2749 or visit www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019