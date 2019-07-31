|
Kennedy, Robert J. Devoted husband of Holly (nee Nehf) for 47 years; loving father of Alexandra (Jack) Molloy, Colin (Hayden) Kennedy, and Meredith Kennedy; proud "Da" of Caroline, Jackie, Clancy, Cormac, Will, John, the late Colin, and Arthur; dear brother of Tom (late Mary), Eileen (late John) Caratini, and Denny (Mary Jane); beloved brother-in-law of the Nehf, Stevens, and King families; cherished uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; Proud Leo High School Alumnus, and longtime attorney in the Beverly neighborhood for over 40 years. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Barnabas Church, 101st and Longwood Drive, Chicago. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leo High School, www.leohighschool.org would be appreciated. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 31, 2019