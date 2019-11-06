Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
708-447-2261
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edmund Church
188 S. Oak Park Ave.
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kelty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kelty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Kelty Obituary
Kelty, Robert K. "Bob" 87, of Oak Park, passed peacefully on September 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (née Matimore); devoted father of Robert (Andrea), Anne (Timothy) Sullivan and Beth (Dale) Angus; dearest grandfather of Jacquie (Jon), Max (Maddie), Kayla, Kelty, and Hayley; brother of Mary Strudeman and the late Jack Kelty. Bob was a Korean War Veteran and former Cook County State's Attorney, he had a private law practice in Chicago for over 25 years. In addition to the beach, bicycling and tennis, Bob's greatest passion was service to others. He retired early in order to devote his time to reviewing death penalty cases; volunteering at a homeless shelter; tutoring elementary students and adults in reading and math; and working each summer at the SHARE Foundation Summer Camp Program for other abled adults in LaPorte, IN, even enlisting his friends and grandchildren to join him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edmund Church, 188 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: SHARE Foundation with the Handicapped, Inc., P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371, www.sharefoundation.org. Arrangements entrusted to Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home. Info at www.moravecek.com, or 708-447-2261.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -