Kelty, Robert K. "Bob" 87, of Oak Park, passed peacefully on September 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (née Matimore); devoted father of Robert (Andrea), Anne (Timothy) Sullivan and Beth (Dale) Angus; dearest grandfather of Jacquie (Jon), Max (Maddie), Kayla, Kelty, and Hayley; brother of Mary Strudeman and the late Jack Kelty. Bob was a Korean War Veteran and former Cook County State's Attorney, he had a private law practice in Chicago for over 25 years. In addition to the beach, bicycling and tennis, Bob's greatest passion was service to others. He retired early in order to devote his time to reviewing death penalty cases; volunteering at a homeless shelter; tutoring elementary students and adults in reading and math; and working each summer at the SHARE Foundation Summer Camp Program for other abled adults in LaPorte, IN, even enlisting his friends and grandchildren to join him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edmund Church, 188 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: SHARE Foundation with the Handicapped, Inc., P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371, www.sharefoundation.org. Arrangements entrusted to Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home. Info at www.moravecek.com, or 708-447-2261.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2019