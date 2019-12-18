|
Kalkowski, Robert T. 82, an amazing family man, beloved husband of Joan (nee Brodzinski); loving father of Rob (Jana), JoAnn (Rob) Whittle, Dave (Laura) and Jeff Kalkowski; cherished grandfather of Henry, John, Ryan, Nathan, Vivian, Julia, Michael and A.J.; dearest brother of Dorothy (Ed) McSweeney, Mary Lou (Ken) Novicki, Barbara (late Fred) Laurin, late Donald (late Josie), late John (Mary Ann) and late George Kalkowski; dear brother-in-law of Norb (Cheryl) Brodzinski and Babe (Gerry) Radon; fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Robert was a veteran of the United States Navy. Visitation Thursday, December 19, 2019, 3:00-8:00 p.m. atZarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.,8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Funeral Friday, 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of SS. Cyril & Methodius. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (708) 839-8999 orwww.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 18, 2019