Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:15 AM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
6435 S. Kilbourn Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Robert Jonites Obituary
Jonites, Robert M. Age 80, May 2, 2019, lifetime resident of the southwest side of Chicago, of the West Lawn neighborhood. Dearly beloved husband of the late Loretta M. Bartus Jonites; devoted father of Deborah Wesley and the late Michael Jonites; cherished grandfather of Nicole (Nello) Selvaggio and Michelle (Chris) Chapekis; loving great-grandfather of Jake and Juliana Selvaggio; dear brother of Roberta (Herbert) Otto and Fran (Wayne) Michiel; preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Albina Gintaut Jonites; fond uncle of many; also survived by his dog and best friend, Gunny. Proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and dedicated member of International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 705. Services at Central Chapel, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., at the chapel, to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 6435 S. Kilbourn Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Private burial Resurrection Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions to , stjude.org or Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, marineheritage.org/makedonation, appreciated. Please visit Robert Jonites Book of Memories. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/centralchapel. For more info: (773) 581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 5, 2019
