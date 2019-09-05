Home

Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1200
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Robert Jones Sr.


1944 - 2019
Jones, Sr., Robert N. Loving son of the late Norman P. and Ruth W. Jones; beloved husband of Christine M. (nee Schmidt); devoted and dedicated father of Knickers, Little One, Tinkers, Newt, and Robert N., Jr. Cremation and Interment Private. Memorial Visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m.until time of Memorial Service11:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home,11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. In lieu of flowers, memorials to P.A.W.S. Tinley Park,8301 W. 191stSt., Tinley Park, IL 60487 (www.pawstinleypark.org) will be appreciated. Info, 708-636-1200 orwww.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 5, 2019
