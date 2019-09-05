|
Jones, Sr., Robert N. Loving son of the late Norman P. and Ruth W. Jones; beloved husband of Christine M. (nee Schmidt); devoted and dedicated father of Knickers, Little One, Tinkers, Newt, and Robert N., Jr. Cremation and Interment Private. Memorial Visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m.until time of Memorial Service11:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home,11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. In lieu of flowers, memorials to P.A.W.S. Tinley Park,8301 W. 191stSt., Tinley Park, IL 60487 (www.pawstinleypark.org) will be appreciated. Info, 708-636-1200 orwww.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 5, 2019