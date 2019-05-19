Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Divine Word Residence
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Divine Word Residence
Robert Jones


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Jones Obituary
Jones, SVD, Fr. Robert Age 80, April 5, 1939, Boston, MA. Loving son of the late John Francis and Grace Ella (nee Myers) Jones. Visitation at Divine Word Residence, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial following the Mass, St. Mary Cemetery, Techny, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Jones's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, (847) 998-1020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2019
