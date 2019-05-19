|
|
Jones, SVD, Fr. Robert Age 80, April 5, 1939, Boston, MA. Loving son of the late John Francis and Grace Ella (nee Myers) Jones. Visitation at Divine Word Residence, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial following the Mass, St. Mary Cemetery, Techny, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Jones's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, (847) 998-1020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2019