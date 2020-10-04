Jarosik , Robert
Robert Jarosik Lifelong resident of Summit, Illinois passed away, Tuesday, Sept.29, 2020. He was the loving and devoted husband of Marian, nee Martens Beloved father of Robert (Roberta) Jarosik, Elaine (Donald) Johnstone and William ( JoAnne) Jarosik. Proud grandfather of Martin Johnstone and John and Adam Jarosik. Bob was predeceased by his 10 brothers and sisters. Dear Uncle of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was the Building Inspector for the Village of Summit for over 10 years. He also worked as the Assistant Building Superintendent at Argo High School for 10 years. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and dedication to the residents of the Village of Summit, the town he so loved and dedicated himself to. Visitation is Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4pm to 8 pm at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave (55 th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Tuesday is from 8:30 AM until time of prayers at 9:30 AM. We will go in procession to St. Blasé Church for a 10AM Mass. Interment is Resurrection Cemetery.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com