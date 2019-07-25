Home

Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
771 Somerset St
Somerset, NJ
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
771 Somerset St
Somerset, NJ
Robert Jackson


1951 - 2019
Robert Jackson Obituary
Jackson, Robert L. Age 68, of Somerset, New Jersey, passed away on July 21, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on July 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick. Robert taught at Thornwood High School in South Holland, IL, before joining the Northern Illinois University football coaching staff. His football career also included coaching at Oregon State University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Rutgers University in NJ. Robert is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; and their children.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 25, 2019
