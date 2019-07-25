|
Jackson, Robert L. Age 68, of Somerset, New Jersey, passed away on July 21, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on July 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick. Robert taught at Thornwood High School in South Holland, IL, before joining the Northern Illinois University football coaching staff. His football career also included coaching at Oregon State University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Rutgers University in NJ. Robert is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; and their children.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 25, 2019