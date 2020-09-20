1/
Robert J. Rahn
Rahn, Robert J.

Robert J. Rahn, United States Army Veteran. Retired C.F.D. Loving husband of the late Carole (nee Wallow); beloved son of the late Charles H. Sr. and Anne (nee O'Brien); dear brother of Diane (the late Ernest) Basic, the late Charlotte (the late Joseph) Carroll, and the late Charles H. Jr. (MaryAnn) Rahn; fond brother-in-law of William (Joan) and Thomas (the late Patricia) Wallow; and proud uncle of many. Visitation Tuesday 8:30 a.m. until time of funeral 9:30 a.m. at Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Road to St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity would be appreciated. (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
22
Funeral
09:30 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 767-4730
