LeSavage, Robert J.
Robert J. "Hunsie" LeSavage, age 84, of Chicago, loving father of Jackie (Lee) Kieres, Lisa (Randy) Swanson and the late adam LeSavage; cherished grandfather of Jordana, Katlin, Cassandra, Nicole, Dan, and Veronica; dear brother of Charlene (Fred) Forest, the late Ben (the late Helen) LeSavage, the late Maureen Marmitt and the late Johnny LeSavage; dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, with a Service at 3:30 p.m. Hunsie was a Marine Veteran of the Korean War, a Member of I.U.E.C local #2 he was a devoted Cub fan and a loving friend to many. Due to current conditions Services limited to 50 people and all are required to wear face masks. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com