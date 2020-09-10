1/
Robert J. LeSavage
1935 - 2020
LeSavage, Robert J.

Robert J. "Hunsie" LeSavage, age 84, of Chicago, loving father of Jackie (Lee) Kieres, Lisa (Randy) Swanson and the late adam LeSavage; cherished grandfather of Jordana, Katlin, Cassandra, Nicole, Dan, and Veronica; dear brother of Charlene (Fred) Forest, the late Ben (the late Helen) LeSavage, the late Maureen Marmitt and the late Johnny LeSavage; dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, with a Service at 3:30 p.m. Hunsie was a Marine Veteran of the Korean War, a Member of I.U.E.C local #2 he was a devoted Cub fan and a loving friend to many. Due to current conditions Services limited to 50 people and all are required to wear face masks. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wounded Warrior Project. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
SEP
13
Service
03:30 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
September 9, 2020
80th celebration! Love that hat!!
Jay
September 9, 2020
Happy days at track!!
Jay
September 9, 2020
Loved dancing with you!
Jay
September 9, 2020
So handsome!!
Jay
September 9, 2020
Cubs Win!!
Jay
September 9, 2020
I love you Dad and will miss you big time! Xoxox.
Jay
