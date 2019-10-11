Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Drexel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Drexel Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Drexel Sr. Obituary
Drexel, Sr., Robert J. Loving Dad of Nicole (Bill Blanchard), Robert, Jr., and Kevin Drexel; Proud grandpa of Alex, Devin, Connor, Kyle and Colin; Beloved brother of Susan Drexel, Leanna (Dave) Partida and Denise Drexel; Proud son of the late Jack and Barbara O'Connor; Proud member of Steel Workers Union #17. Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until time of Chapel Service 1:30 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment; Private. For Funeral Info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now