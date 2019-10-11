|
Drexel, Sr., Robert J. Loving Dad of Nicole (Bill Blanchard), Robert, Jr., and Kevin Drexel; Proud grandpa of Alex, Devin, Connor, Kyle and Colin; Beloved brother of Susan Drexel, Leanna (Dave) Partida and Denise Drexel; Proud son of the late Jack and Barbara O'Connor; Proud member of Steel Workers Union #17. Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until time of Chapel Service 1:30 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment; Private. For Funeral Info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 11, 2019