|
|
Bauer, Sgt. Robert J. Marine Corps Veteran, cherished son of Grace (David) Dunbar (nee Czochara) and the late Edward Bauer; loving brother of Brian Bauer; devoted grandson of the late John and Helen Czochara and JoAnne (the late David H.) Dunbar; many aunts, uncles, cousins and special Marine Brothers. Funeral Thursday 10:00 a.m. at RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Donations to the Huntington's Disease Foundation appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 7, 2019