Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Robert Bauer
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Sgt. Robert J. Bauer


Bauer, Sgt. Robert J. Marine Corps Veteran, cherished son of Grace (David) Dunbar (nee Czochara) and the late Edward Bauer; loving brother of Brian Bauer; devoted grandson of the late John and Helen Czochara and JoAnne (the late David H.) Dunbar; many aunts, uncles, cousins and special Marine Brothers. Funeral Thursday 10:00 a.m. at RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Donations to the Huntington's Disease Foundation appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 7, 2019
