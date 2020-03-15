|
Hurley, Robert "Bob" Passed away on Wednesday, March 11th, surrounded by his wife Susan and his two daughters Melissa and Amy. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Sarah, and two grandchildren Benjamin Robert and Theodore Frederick. Bob was one tough son of a bitch. Visitation Friday, March 20th, from 12:00 p.m. until time of prayers, 1:30 p.m. at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral Mass 2:00 p.m. at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation given to Toy-For-Tots or Rush University Medical Center are appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020