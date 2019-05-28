Herguth, Robert J. Born April 4, 1926, in Chicago, and died May 22, 2019, at the assisted living home he'd been living at in Portland, Oregon for the last year. He moved there from the Chicago area to be closer to his daughter, Jeni, and her family. Bob was a longtime reporter, feature writer, and columnist at the Chicago Daily News and Chicago Sun-Times. He was known for an eternal optimism, a gentle demeanor, and a sense of humor that carried a light touch, including many (sometimes too many) puns. That humor was often reflected in his writing. He was a genuinely kind and honest man. His beloved wife, Margaret, died in 2014. Bob is survived by three children, Amy (Sean), Robert (Sue), and Jeni (Brad); and grandchildren, Mila, Annika, Eli, Matthew, Aidan, Luke, Lauren, Ava, and Otto; nieces, Jan and Jill; honorary daughter, Coralie; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan. Visitation will be at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Church, 9th and Linden, in Wilmette. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the child literacy group, SitStayRead, 2849 N. Clark, Chicago, IL 60657, or to Our Lady of the Angels Mission, 3808 W. Iowa St., Chicago, IL 60651. Funeral Information: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary