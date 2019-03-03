Home

Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-7500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W. 143rd Street
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
5304 W. Main Street
Monee, IL
View Map
Gawrych, Robert John Of Monee, IL. Age 86, entered into heaven peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Florence (nee Brzoska) of 62 years; devoted father of Theresa (Tom) Riley, Catherine (Leonard) DeCamp, Veronica Clement, and Lisa (Stephen) Kwasigroch; proud grandfather of Melissa, Amanda (Nicolas), Michael, Stephen (Alyssa), Jennifer, Paige, and Cameron; dear great-grandfather of Madison and Kennedy; fond brother of Joyce (Paul) Mate. Robert served in the Army as a Corporal in the Korean War. He was a dedicated Boy Scout Leader for many years and a Grand Knight Genoa Council #1659. He was also a devout Catholic who was a leader of song, lector, and choir member. Visitation Monday, March 4, 2019, Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd Street, Orland Park, from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at St. Boniface Church (5304 W. Main Street, Monee) at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery (Elwood, IL). For service information, call the funeral home at 708-460-7500 or visit orlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 3, 2019
