|
|
Gawrych, Robert John Of Monee, IL. Age 86, entered into heaven peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Florence (nee Brzoska) of 62 years; devoted father of Theresa (Tom) Riley, Catherine (Leonard) DeCamp, Veronica Clement, and Lisa (Stephen) Kwasigroch; proud grandfather of Melissa, Amanda (Nicolas), Michael, Stephen (Alyssa), Jennifer, Paige, and Cameron; dear great-grandfather of Madison and Kennedy; fond brother of Joyce (Paul) Mate. Robert served in the Army as a Corporal in the Korean War. He was a dedicated Boy Scout Leader for many years and a Grand Knight Genoa Council #1659. He was also a devout Catholic who was a leader of song, lector, and choir member. Visitation Monday, March 4, 2019, Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd Street, Orland Park, from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at St. Boniface Church (5304 W. Main Street, Monee) at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery (Elwood, IL). For service information, call the funeral home at 708-460-7500 or visit orlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 3, 2019