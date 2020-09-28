1/
Robert G. Fitzpatrick Sr.
Fitzpatrick Sr. , Robert G.

Retired Lieutenant C.F.D. Veteran of The Korean War. Devoted husband of the late Therese "Sis" (nee Stearms); loving father of Mary Therese, Robert Jr. retired C.F.D, Michael C.F.D (Susan), Kelly (Mario) Pardo and Judy (Julio) Munoz; beloved son of the late George and Margaret Fitzpatrick; fond grandfather of Ashley (Ryan) Kalb, Albert, Kate (Mark) Heisner, Jamie (Jake) Rebus, Arley, Mario Jr., Michael Anthony, Jake, Michael Jr., Joseph, Colin and Emily; great grandfather of Stella, Giada, Maximus and Jenelle; dear brother of the late Margaret, George (Millie), Edgar( Mary Jane), Dave (Mary Lou) and Pat (Joan); fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and proud parishioner of Nativity Parish. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30th from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st Street, Chicago. Procession to Nativity of our Lord Parish for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For more info 312-225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Nativity of our Lord Parish
Funeral services provided by
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
September 27, 2020
Always had a joke to tell, i would see him quite often by park and would stop to talk to him. He was truly a pleasure and I will miss seeing him and his jokes.
Ellen McKenzie Harrington
Friend
