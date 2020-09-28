Fitzpatrick Sr. , Robert G.
Retired Lieutenant C.F.D. Veteran of The Korean War. Devoted husband of the late Therese "Sis" (nee Stearms); loving father of Mary Therese, Robert Jr. retired C.F.D, Michael C.F.D (Susan), Kelly (Mario) Pardo and Judy (Julio) Munoz; beloved son of the late George and Margaret Fitzpatrick; fond grandfather of Ashley (Ryan) Kalb, Albert, Kate (Mark) Heisner, Jamie (Jake) Rebus, Arley, Mario Jr., Michael Anthony, Jake, Michael Jr., Joseph, Colin and Emily; great grandfather of Stella, Giada, Maximus and Jenelle; dear brother of the late Margaret, George (Millie), Edgar( Mary Jane), Dave (Mary Lou) and Pat (Joan); fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and proud parishioner of Nativity Parish. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30th from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st Street, Chicago. Procession to Nativity of our Lord Parish for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For more info 312-225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com