Callbeck, Robert Frederic Age 96; professional engineer and former Deputy Commissioner, Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation, Bureau of Streets; U.S. Navy veteran of WWII and the Korean War; passed away peacefully at the home he shared with his daughter and son-in-law on April 29, 2020. Born in Joliet, Bob graduated from South Broward High School in Dania, FL, and earned his B.S. in Civil Engineering from Bradley University before embarking on his satisfying career in the public sector. Earning the respect of six Chicago mayors over the course of 40 years, he retired in 2007 as Chief Engineer in Chicago's Department of Transportation (CDOT), Division of Project Development. Devoted husband of the late Marie Louise "Mary Lou" Callbeck (nee Filograsso); cherished and greatly missed father and father-in-law of Margaret and Paul Waverly; much-loved uncle, esteemed colleague, mentor, and friend to many. Also preceded in death by his beloved siblings Gaile Phillips (Hiram, living) and Neil (Martha, living) and parents Fred Callbeck and Hilda Callbeck (nee Spurgin). A celebration of his life will be held when it is safe to gather. Future interment of remains at Calvary Cemetery, Evanston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care of Mount Prospect, IL; Partnership With Native Americans nativepartnership.org; or Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly Chicago Chapter. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.





Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2020.
