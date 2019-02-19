|
Flynn, Robert E. Age 86, of Chicago, IL, passed away on February 16, 2019, at Mac Neal Hospital, Berwyn, IL. He was a Veteran of the Korean War, USAF; a retired Chicago Police Officer with over 26 years of service; and a FAA Flight Instructor. Beloved husaband of Shirley (nee Pyle); a cherished son of the late Thomas Flynn and Ann Trudell and of the late Catherine Flynn and Joseph Trudell; loving father of Robert, retired CPD (018) (Alexandra), Sharon (Michael) Topps, Karen (Joseph) Alfano, Kevin (Kathleen), Michael, Joseph (Beth), John, and Mildred (Ray) Tingstead; proud grandfather of Michael, Zachary, Cathryn, Alyssa, Kevin, Kristopher, Ryan, James, Sean, Delaney, Nicholas, Brooklyn, Brian, Nick, Daniel, Sara, and Trent; great-grandfather of Ava, Mason, Briar, James, Olivia, and Weston; dear uncle and great-uncle to many; fond brother of the late Thomas Flynn, John (Sherry), Mary (Scott) Kennedy, and Don (Linda) Trudell; brother-in-law of Diane (John) Phillips. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Rd., Ste. #310 Rosemont, IL, or honorflightchicago.org/donate. Visitation, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home and Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Ave. (2 miles west of 79th and Harlem), Justice, IL. Funeral, 830 a.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 from funeralhome to St. Jane de Chantal Catholic Church. Mass, at 9:30 a.m. Interment, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 19, 2019