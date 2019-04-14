|
Fitzgerald, Robert "Bob" Francis Beloved husband of Margaret "Marge" (nee Burke); loving father of Robert (Shelley), Raymond (Jolanta), Margaret "Peggy" (James) DeLisle, Scott (Michelle), Katie (Angelo) Fitzgerald, Kellie (Dan) Pacelli; proud grandfather of Ryan, Hailey, Madeline, Conor, Ray, Owen, Molly, Danny, Dominic and Mila; loving son of the late Arthur and Nell (nee Kitson) Fitzgerald; dear brother of Denise (the late Mike) Jacobs, Ethel (the late Chuck) McDonough, the late Edward (the late Rose), the late C. Raymond (Kaye), the late Joseph (Rosemary), and the late Geraldine (Tom) Cousins; fond brother-in-law of Sally (the late Jack) Carmody; kind uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Life long Chicago White Sox fan, worked at Peoples Gas Company for over 30 years. Usher at St. Symphorosa for many years, 1957 graduate of Visitation and 1961 graduate of De La Salle High School. Visitation Monday, April 15, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 9:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin, Chicago, IL Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Private. www.sheehyfh.com, 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019