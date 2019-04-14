Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
6135 S. Austin
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Fitzgerald

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Fitzgerald Obituary
Fitzgerald, Robert "Bob" Francis Beloved husband of Margaret "Marge" (nee Burke); loving father of Robert (Shelley), Raymond (Jolanta), Margaret "Peggy" (James) DeLisle, Scott (Michelle), Katie (Angelo) Fitzgerald, Kellie (Dan) Pacelli; proud grandfather of Ryan, Hailey, Madeline, Conor, Ray, Owen, Molly, Danny, Dominic and Mila; loving son of the late Arthur and Nell (nee Kitson) Fitzgerald; dear brother of Denise (the late Mike) Jacobs, Ethel (the late Chuck) McDonough, the late Edward (the late Rose), the late C. Raymond (Kaye), the late Joseph (Rosemary), and the late Geraldine (Tom) Cousins; fond brother-in-law of Sally (the late Jack) Carmody; kind uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Life long Chicago White Sox fan, worked at Peoples Gas Company for over 30 years. Usher at St. Symphorosa for many years, 1957 graduate of Visitation and 1961 graduate of De La Salle High School. Visitation Monday, April 15, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 9:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin, Chicago, IL Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Private. www.sheehyfh.com, 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now