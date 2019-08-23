Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-9788
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:45 AM
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Deuser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Deuser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. Deuser Obituary
Deuser, Robert F. Korean War Veteran; cherished best friend and loving husband of Eliza beth "Betty" nee Vaccaro; loving father of Patricia (Stephen) Gallagher and the late Elizabeth (Patrick) Doyle; devoted grandfather of Robert (Drennen Mirtsching) Doyle, Erin (Parker) Erwin and Lauren (Matthew) Czapski; proud great-grandfather of Elizabeth and Reagan Erwin; loving son of the late August and Anna (nee Considine); fond brother of the late Lorraine (late Jack) Jensen and the late August (late Ruth); fond uncle, grand-uncle and friend to many. Life Member of the 25th Infantry Division Association. Retired Member of IBOE Local 150. Funeral Monday, August 26th 9:45 a.m. from Parkside Chapels and Cremation Services, 5948 S. Archer Ave. (2 Blks West of Central Ave. at Major) Dalcamo Funeral Directors to St. Symphorosa Church for Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Visitation Sunday, August 25th 3:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. Cremation Private. Interment at a Future Date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral Info: 773-767-9788. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now