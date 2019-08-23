|
Deuser, Robert F. Korean War Veteran; cherished best friend and loving husband of Eliza beth "Betty" nee Vaccaro; loving father of Patricia (Stephen) Gallagher and the late Elizabeth (Patrick) Doyle; devoted grandfather of Robert (Drennen Mirtsching) Doyle, Erin (Parker) Erwin and Lauren (Matthew) Czapski; proud great-grandfather of Elizabeth and Reagan Erwin; loving son of the late August and Anna (nee Considine); fond brother of the late Lorraine (late Jack) Jensen and the late August (late Ruth); fond uncle, grand-uncle and friend to many. Life Member of the 25th Infantry Division Association. Retired Member of IBOE Local 150. Funeral Monday, August 26th 9:45 a.m. from Parkside Chapels and Cremation Services, 5948 S. Archer Ave. (2 Blks West of Central Ave. at Major) Dalcamo Funeral Directors to St. Symphorosa Church for Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Visitation Sunday, August 25th 3:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. Cremation Private. Interment at a Future Date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral Info: 773-767-9788. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 23, 2019