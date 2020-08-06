1/
Robert E. Griefnow
Griefnow, Robert E. Robert E. Griefnow, 72 lifetime resident of Cicero was born in Berwyn Illinois to the late Elmer and Georgianna Griefnow and passed away July 29, 2020 peacefully with his beloved husband Lance Tines by his side. Dear brother of Beverly (Ralph) Solomon; fond uncle of Daniel (Sandra) Solomon and Linda Solomon. Robert was a teacher in the Chicago Public Schools, where he retired. He was also very good with his hands and loved to play the old player piano. This must have been where he discovered his love for antiques, and classical music. Founding member of the West Suburban SAGE as well as serving on the board of directors for the West Suburban Senior Services out of Bellwood, IL. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
