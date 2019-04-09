|
Duffy, Robert O. "Bobby" Age 65. Beloved husband for 32 years to Kaureen E. "Corky" Duffy (nee Howe); loving father of Sarah (Chad Thornberry) Duffy and Robert Duffy; cherished grandfather of Grace and Eleanor; devoted son of the late Joseph, the late Theresa Duffy, and the late Judy Duffy; dear brother of the late Joyce Duffy, Noreen (Guild) Copeland, Mary Ellen Duffy, Kevin (Peggy) Duffy, Kelly McElheny, Timothy (Mindy) Duffy, Jamie (Dan) Grand, and Judy (Dave) Lucas, James (Jen) Duffy, Michael (Linda) McElheny, and Theresa (the late Tom) McGuire; kind son-in-law of Elaine and the late James Howe; dear brother-in-law of Kristine (Ron) Ligammari, Kathleen (Jim) Mayer, Kolleen Klein, Karen (Jack Markowski) Howe, Kevin Howe, Kenneth (Jamie) Howe, and Kimberly (Paul) Gulczynski; dearest uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bobby was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School. Proud member of I.B.E.W. Local 134 for 47 years. Visitation Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ,with a Memorial Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. and Harlem), Orland Park, IL. Please wear your favorite golf attire in honor of Bobby's love of golf. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Society of the United States are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com. (708) 532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 9, 2019