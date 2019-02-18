|
Drabik, Robert "Bob" J. Beloved husband of Carole (nee Swieca); loving father of Robert "Bobby" M.; dear brother of Richard A. (MaryAnn) and the late Ronald; dear brother-in-law of John (Julie) Swieca, Bill (Harriett) Swieca; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Wednesday, 8:30 a.m., until time of prayers at 10:00 a.m., at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Avenue, and processing to St. Cornelius Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow to St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery. (773) 7744100. MalecandSonsFH.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 18, 2019