Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Joseph's Parish
17951 Dixie Hwy
Homewood, IL 60430
Memorial Mass
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
17951 Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Downs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Downs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Downs Obituary
Downs, Robert J. 67, of Houston, TX, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, with loving siblings and friends by his side. Born and raised in Chicago, he had lived and worked in Houston for over 40 years. Robert Downs, a CPM and IREM member, was a veteran of the real estate industry in Houston for over 30 years. He had his own company, Robert Downs Properties and also taught real estate classes at Houston Community College. Bob was an active member of Christ the King Church and the Knights of Columbus. He belonged to the TKE college fraternity (SIU graduate) and was a regular volunteer for numerous political and community activities in Houston. His memory is cherished by his siblings, Marilyn, Joyce and Joe (Gloria); nieces, nephews, extended family and many wonderful friends. "Bobby" will be greatly missed. There will be a Memorial Mass for Robert Downs at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 17951 Dixie Hwy. in Homewood, IL on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.