Downs, Robert J. 67, of Houston, TX, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, with loving siblings and friends by his side. Born and raised in Chicago, he had lived and worked in Houston for over 40 years. Robert Downs, a CPM and IREM member, was a veteran of the real estate industry in Houston for over 30 years. He had his own company, Robert Downs Properties and also taught real estate classes at Houston Community College. Bob was an active member of Christ the King Church and the Knights of Columbus. He belonged to the TKE college fraternity (SIU graduate) and was a regular volunteer for numerous political and community activities in Houston. His memory is cherished by his siblings, Marilyn, Joyce and Joe (Gloria); nieces, nephews, extended family and many wonderful friends. "Bobby" will be greatly missed. There will be a Memorial Mass for Robert Downs at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 17951 Dixie Hwy. in Homewood, IL on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 25, 2019