Dolehide, M.D., Robert A. Age 93; WWII Navy Veteran. Beloved son of the late John and Marie (nee Benner); cherished husband of Eileen (nee Carroll); loving father of Robert Dolehide, John Dolehide, D.O. (Laura), Maureen Bland (Robert), Michelle Serino (Michael), Brian Dolehide (Mary Catherine), Kevin Dolehide, D.O. (Mary Eileen), Kathleen Dezell (Peter), and Mary Stoll (the late Stephen); devoted father-in-law of Beth Flaherty Dolehide; cherished grandfather of Robert, Conor, Margaret, Moira, John, Colleen, Kelly, Patrick, Brigid, Erin, Caitrin, Brendan, Liam, Brian, Peter, Mia, Margaret, Timothy, Alexander, Charles, Grace, Kathleen, Andrew, the late Morgan, Genevieve, Mary, Meredith, Courtney, Brian, Caroline, Stephanie, Alexandra, Kerri, Paul, Luke, Mark, Katherine, Elizabeth, Kevin, Stephen, Christopher, Peter, Madeleine, Joseph, James, and Eileen; fond great-grandfather of 18; preceded in death by his siblings, Rev. John Dolehide, O.P., Eugene Dolehide, M.D., and Norinne Nicholson; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, April 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien, to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Illinois Right to Life Action, P.O. Box 511, Chicago, IL 60690 or illinoisrighttolife.org/donate-irl/ are appreciated. For funeral information: call (630) 852-3595 or visit www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2019