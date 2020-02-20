|
|
Dobbs, Robert 'Bob' Age 66, beloved husband of Donna Nugent; cherished brother of the late Lawrence (Mariann) and Ronald (Hope); dear brother-in-law and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Will be missed and remembered by his friends as "The guy who worked at Wrigley Field." Visitation Friday, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service 7:00 p.m. at Kolbus John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Interment Private. For info www.kolbusmayfh.com or (773) 774-3232.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2020