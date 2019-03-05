|
Dlotkowski Sr., Robert A. Age 77, Army Veteran of Orland Park. Beloved husband of Dorianne (nee Buike); loving father of Robert Jr. (Amy) and Bonnie (John) Evans; dear grandfather of Joshua and Julia Evans, and Samuel Edwin Dlotkowski; cherished son of the late Anton and Marie Dlotkowski. FuneralThursday, March 7, 2019,at 10:00 a.m. at Richard J. Modell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park appreciated. Visitation,Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.Information: 708-301-3595orrjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 5, 2019