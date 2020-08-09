Diver, Robert "Bob"
Robert "Bob" Diver, 76, August 4, 2020, beloved husband and best friend of Sharon Dwyer Diver; loving father of Jennifer (Timothy) McCarthy and Bob (Randa) Diver; cherished Papa of Matthew and Nicholas McCarthy, and Olivia and Alice Diver; Devoted son of the late Hugh and Ann (Moody) Diver, dearest brother of Dorothy (late John, CFD) Ormond, Richard (Joyce) Diver, CFD, the late Hugh (Carol Jean) Diver and the late Carol Diver ; loving Grandpa Bob, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Always smiling and laughing, Bob was dearly loved by all who knew him. Lifelong resident of St. Gabriel Parish - Canaryville and Notre Dame fan. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Private Funeral Service. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID19 RESTRICTIONS, FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING OF 50 PERSONS AT A TIME, WILL BE OBSERVED WITH MASKS REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814, www.cff.org
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org
, or Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/chicago
. Please visit ROBERT DIVER BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com
or facebook.com/funeralmc
. For information, 773-268-0703 or 773-581-9000.
