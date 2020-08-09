1/1
Robert "Bob" Diver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diver, Robert "Bob"

Robert "Bob" Diver, 76, August 4, 2020, beloved husband and best friend of Sharon Dwyer Diver; loving father of Jennifer (Timothy) McCarthy and Bob (Randa) Diver; cherished Papa of Matthew and Nicholas McCarthy, and Olivia and Alice Diver; Devoted son of the late Hugh and Ann (Moody) Diver, dearest brother of Dorothy (late John, CFD) Ormond, Richard (Joyce) Diver, CFD, the late Hugh (Carol Jean) Diver and the late Carol Diver ; loving Grandpa Bob, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Always smiling and laughing, Bob was dearly loved by all who knew him. Lifelong resident of St. Gabriel Parish - Canaryville and Notre Dame fan. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Private Funeral Service. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID19 RESTRICTIONS, FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING OF 50 PERSONS AT A TIME, WILL BE OBSERVED WITH MASKS REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814, www.cff.org, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org, or Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/chicago. Please visit ROBERT DIVER BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For information, 773-268-0703 or 773-581-9000.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McInerney Central Chapel
Send Flowers
Burial
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved