Keller, Robert D. Age 78,September 8, 2019, lifelong resident of the Southwest side of Chicago-of Clearing neighborhood, dearly beloved husband of Karen M. Furman Keller; devoted father of Marc R. Keller, Scott M. (Alicia) Keller, and Melissa R. Keller; dear grandfather of seven; loving son of the late Louis and Josephine Keller; fond son-in-law of Alice and the late Anthony Furman; dear brother of the late Dennis Keller. Robert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served his country during the Vietnam War. He worked as a bus driver for 26 years at Chicago Transit Authority and for 21 years at Midway Shuttle. Services atCENTRAL CHAPEL,6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather onTuesday, September 10, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral ServiceWednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. Private burial with military honors at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visitROBERT D. KELLER BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visitwww.chapelc.comorwww.facebook.com/centralchapel.Info.,773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 9, 2019