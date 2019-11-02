Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
Robert Chan Obituary
Chan, Robert H. On October 27, 2019, Robert H. Chan passed away at the great age of 98. He served two tours of duty in World War II and was the Past Commander and Chaplain of the American Legion Post 1003. Robert is survived by his beloved wife Edith, son Gary (Tauna), daughter Lisa; granddaughter Kiana; sisters-in-law Mae Jean and Kathy; seven nephews and nieces, Sharon, Walter, Linda, Warren (Mei), William (Geneva), Audrey (Matthew), Melissa (Matthew); 15 great and great-great-nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his son Russell, parents, and seven siblings, Jimmo, Nimmo, Soo Hing, Mabel, Bing, Evelyn, and John. Services held at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 West 26th Street, Chicago, Illinois. Visitation on November 4, 2019, 4-9 p.m. and November 5, 2019, 9-11 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. and interment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 4101 South Oak Park Avenue, Stickney, Illinois.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 2, 2019
